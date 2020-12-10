Cedar Falls suspends paid parking in municipal parking lots due to pandemic

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Falls City Council voted unanimously to suspend paid parking in the municipal parking lots until April 1, 2021.

The lots are located downtown and on College Hill.

The city council said the decision was made in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its economic impacts.

The suspension has already gone into effect.

