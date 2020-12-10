Advertisement

Cedar Falls suspends paid parking in municipal parking lots due to pandemic

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Falls City Council voted unanimously to suspend paid parking in the municipal parking lots until April 1, 2021.

The lots are located downtown and on College Hill.

The city council said the decision was made in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its economic impacts.

The suspension has already gone into effect.

Posted by Mayor Rob Green - Cedar Falls, Iowa on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

