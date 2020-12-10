Advertisement

Cedar Falls extends mask mandate

Cedar Falls is extending its mask mandate until December 9th.
Cedar Falls is extending its mask mandate until December 9th.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Falls City Council on Monday voted to extend the city’s mask mandate resolution through January 20.

The resolution requires anyone in the city to wear a face covering in public settings when unable to maintain six feet or more of social distancing from others. That includes when using public transportation or private car services.

Children under the age of five are exempt from the requirement. However, Gov. Reynolds’ latest public health proclamation requires mask to be worn by everyone over the age of two when inside a public space for longer than 15 minutes if unable to maintain social distancing.

Those who have trouble breathing, or are on oxygen therapy or a ventilator, or have been told by a medical, legal or behavioral health professional not to wear a mask are also exempt from the mandate.

Additionally, masks are not required when in a vehicle alone or with household members, or when exercising at moderate to high intensity, or while eating or drinking while seated at a restaurant.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reynolds is extending Iowa’s disaster emergency proclamation to December 16th with a few...
Gov. Reynolds extends disaster emergency with a few changes
The Aurora Borealis, commonly known as the Northern Lights, is a light display that is caused...
Eastern Iowa has the chance to see Northern Lights Wednesday night
Iowa State University is working on a new no-touch, mail-in COVID-19 test.
Iowa surpasses 3,000 total reported COVID-19 deaths, as state adopts new reporting method
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks
The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US

Latest News

A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
US jobless claims jump to 853,000 amid resurgence of virus
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine faces last hurdle before US decision
A Hy-Vee store is seen in Omaha, Neb., Friday, Aug. 2, 2013.
Hy-Vee to offer rapid antigen COVID-19 testing at 19 locations in Iowa
Salvation Army
Salvation Army of Dubuque pauses bell ringing due to COVID-19 case