Cedar Falls extends mask mandate

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Falls City Council on Monday voted to extend the city’s mask mandate resolution through January 20.

The resolution requires anyone in the city to wear a face covering in public settings when unable to maintain six feet or more of social distancing from others. That includes when using public transportation or private car services.

Children under the age of five are exempt from the requirement. However, Gov. Reynolds’ latest public health proclamation requires mask to be worn by everyone over the age of two when inside a public space for longer than 15 minutes if unable to maintain social distancing.

Those who have trouble breathing, or are on oxygen therapy or a ventilator, or have been told by a medical, legal or behavioral health professional not to wear a mask are also exempt from the mandate.

Additionally, masks are not required when in a vehicle alone or with household members, or when exercising at moderate to high intensity, or while eating or drinking while seated at a restaurant.

