A pretty day at Mount Trashmore

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With beautiful views and temperatures in the 50′s, Mount Trashmore was a popular place on Wednesday.

“Yeah definitely we’ve had a good crew all day,” said Zac Hornung, Rec Coordinator. “North of 100 folks so far. We have had a great turn out.”

“Me and my buddy Austin here looked at the forecast and watch it on KCRG The day before thought I was gonna be nice decided to take the bikes into work and get up here over lunch,” said Ryn Beuc, a mountain bike rider from Marion.

The facility was damaged by the Derecho but is back up and running with a state of the art building with an easy Keosk check in.

“We made that simple and easy for folks to just come in and check in,” said Hornung. “On our kiosk at the end of the check-in you can select to get a select barcode just like you were going to a sporting event or a music concert. We can keep track of how many people are here and kind of also our demographic if we have more bikers or walkers so it just kind of gives us some data to work from.”

You can run, walk or bike Mount Trashmore with a gravity fed switch back mountain biking trail that is a real rush. And of course I had take advantage of today with a wild trip down.

“200 foot elevation drop from the top from the bottom,” said Hornung. “You don’t have to pedal whole lot it’s pretty much gravity pulling it down the way. So it’s a little bit more unique and faster for Eastern Iowa.”

“You get the beauty of Cedar Rapids, too,” said one visitor. “And until you get up here you don’t realize how pretty it is.”

And the best thing about Mount Trashmore: it is selfy heaven.

“Christmas card maybe,” said Dennis and Linda Fitz, selfie pros, about the scenery. “Show our grand lads that we conquered Mount Trashmore.”

