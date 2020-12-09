Zittergruen wins Decorah City Council special election
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Steven Zittergruen has won a special election to fill a seat for Decorah’s Ward 5.
Zittergruen earned 146 votes, or about 52.1%, to Tim Felton’s 134 votes, or 47.9%. There were no write-in votes. Two people turned in completely blank ballots, according to unofficial results from the Winneshiek County Auditor.
Around 26.9% of registered voters in the ward participated in Tuesday’s election.
