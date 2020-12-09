White House Coronavirus Task Force notes improvement in Iowa, warns it could change

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report acknowledges an improvement in Iowa regarding the coronavirus pandemic, but warns residents to take the improvement cautiously.

The report shows a recent drop in cases and hospitalizations, but notes that could change as the effects from the Thanksgiving holiday set in.

Iowa hospitals saw a 17 percent decrease in COVID-19 admissions over the past week.

The state’s rate of new cases has improved. It is now the 20th highest in the country. Test positivity is the 11th highest in the country.

The Task Force says despite lower case numbers, all 99 counties in Iowa are seeing high or moderate levels of community transmission.

The Task Force noted the state is testing fewer people, and the percent of positive tests remains high.

The report says Iowa must increase its level of testing to find asymptomatic cases to remove sources of community spread.

They also warn behavioral changes and aggressive mitigation polices are the only way to address a winter surge.

They say activities that were safe in the summer are no longer safe.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.