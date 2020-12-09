Advertisement

White House Coronavirus Task Force notes improvement in Iowa, warns it could change

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report acknowledges an improvement in Iowa regarding the coronavirus pandemic, but warns residents to take the improvement cautiously.

The report shows a recent drop in cases and hospitalizations, but notes that could change as the effects from the Thanksgiving holiday set in.

Iowa hospitals saw a 17 percent decrease in COVID-19 admissions over the past week.

The state’s rate of new cases has improved. It is now the 20th highest in the country. Test positivity is the 11th highest in the country.

The Task Force says despite lower case numbers, all 99 counties in Iowa are seeing high or moderate levels of community transmission.

The Task Force noted the state is testing fewer people, and the percent of positive tests remains high.

The report says Iowa must increase its level of testing to find asymptomatic cases to remove sources of community spread.

They also warn behavioral changes and aggressive mitigation polices are the only way to address a winter surge.

They say activities that were safe in the summer are no longer safe.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: MGN Online
Investigators uncover 82 pounds of methamphetamine in Iowa drug distribution investigation
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
State reports 1,393 more Iowans tested positive for COVID-19
Cedar Rapids operation quickfind
Operation Quickfind: Naomi Makor
Iowa Department of Public Health
Iowa officials announce different method for counting COVID-19 deaths, adds 181 to total
Looking back on 2020, the year could seem like a coal chunk in a stocking for Jordyn Redmond...
Donate now: New family grateful for Variety Compassion Fund after 45 days in NICU

Latest News

FILE - In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is...
UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot
Gov. Kim Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds to hold news conference Wednesday
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Biden calls for action on virus as he introduces health team
A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief