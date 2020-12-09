UI researchers look for more children to be part of a study on vocabulary development

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Researchers from the University of Iowa are looking for more children to be a part of the Growing Words Project. The study is working to learn more about child development when it comes to vocabulary and reading.

“We’ve discovered over the years that, that develops really slowly. Even the ability to recognize a simple spoken word like beach can develop all the way up though the teenage years,” Bob McMurray told us, the lead scientist on the project.

Their goal is to find out why that is.

“We always encounter children who struggle and it’s hard to know exactly what’s going on and so being on this side to be able to kind of dig into that and understand it is really cool,” says Alexandria Fell, a staff researcher on the project.

They’re making the research fun for children, using online games and zoom throughout the pandemic so they can participate from home.

“I think in the end it’s going to allow us to get more families in who maybe wouldn’t have been able to otherwise which is pretty cool,” Fell says.

They’re casting a wide net with goals of having 300 area children be a part of the research overall. Right now, they have about half that number.

“Of course we’re interested in kids who might be struggling with language or reading but we’re also interested in the typically developing kids and we’re interested in the stars,” McMurray says.

They hope the findings will help children down the road improve who are struggling with their skills. They plan to make their findings available to school districts and to families.

There is no cost to participate, children are actually compensated for their participation at a rate of $15 per hour.

