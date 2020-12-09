Sunshine returns along with milder temps

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are still expecting today and tomorrow to be the bright spots of the week as sunshine returns alongside milder highs into the lower 50s. The sky should remain pretty clear tonight which is important as we have a chance to view the Northern Lights. Find the darkest spot possible and look low on the horizon to the north for the best potential. By Friday, our next system is still set to move into eastern Iowa, likely lasting into Saturday. This system has continued to trend colder overall and may offer us some accumulating snow potential, especially Friday night into Saturday. Wind will increase on Saturday as the cold December pattern change takes place and could be gusty along with the snow. Plan on quiet and cold conditions by Sunday.

