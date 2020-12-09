Statewide grant program aims to help the arts survive the pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Kim Reynolds recently announced the launch of the Iowa Arts & Cultural Recovery Program, a statewide grant program meant to provide short-term relief to arts venues, cultural organizations and creative workers who have lost significant business or income due to the pandemic.

The program has allocated $7 million of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.

Monica Leo, a puppeteer and the managing director at the Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre in West Liberty, says the pandemic forced them to cancel school shows, library performances, and several festivals. Now, the puppets are starring in mostly virtual performances.

Leo said the theatre is keeping busy, from producing a drive-in puppet show for the first time this summer to choreographing a pre-recorded puppet show with the Cedar Rapids Opera. Virtual shows are new for Leo and her team, and getting started required new technology, and plenty of learning. That’s one big place where grant funds come in handy.

“Like the live streaming fees and the transmitter we bought to do our drive in show, and the webcam we bought to record, and live steam workshops and things like that,” Leo said.

Without money from ticket sales, grants and donations are essential to stay on stage. The Englert Theatre in Iowa City is also applying for the state’s art’s funding. Katie Roche, development director, said the Englert Theatre has had to cut staffing due to the pandemic, but that grants are important to pay for the staff they do have, as well as help pay for utilities and keep the lights on while they work to produce their virtual programs.

Roche said she’s excited about the Iowa Arts & Cultural Recovery Program funding.

“Iowa is only one of a handful of states that has decided to take CARES Act money and directly use it to benefit arts and culture. Traditionally Iowa is one of the lowest funded arts states in the country, so this is a wonderful development, and it’s one I hope to see more of in the future,” Roche said. “For the Governor to make this decision, we’re really deeply grateful.”

The Washington Community Center, home to Washington Community Theater, is not applying for a grant, because it runs mostly on volunteers and has been completely closed since March. After just starting it’s 2020 theater season, the center decided to shut down due to COVID-19.

Cat Nelson, facility manager for the theater, said she’s seen a ripple effect from the theater’s being closed impacting the surrounding communities.

“The economic impact is rippling everywhere. Everything I would normally spend is gone. I mean I don’t print posters, I’m not putting ads in the newspaper, I’m not putting ads on the radio. That’s money that’s not going out into my local economy,” Nelson said.

Nelson said right now is a difficult time for many arts and entertainment businesses and performers.

“The costume shop in Sigourney, they’re closed now, forever. And that’s not coming back,” Nelson said. “And so these people who’ve made their living, I’ve got a friend of mine who’s a cellist. He’s been out of work. He’s without any income at all, and has been for months.”

Back in West Liberty, getting part of the $7 million in state grant money would help, as would having patrons show they haven’t forgotten these arts spaces.

“Unless they want to lose it all, it’s just like supporting your restaurants by buying carry out. If you don’t support these businesses, they’re not going to be able to survive,” Leo said.

Organizations can apply for grants ranging from $1,000 to $250,000. Nonprofit cultural organizations, eligible music venues and individual artists may apply to the program through Dec. 11.

More details on how to apply can be found here.

