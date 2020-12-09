Reward of up to $10,000 offered in KeyShawn Allers murder case in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Crime Stoppers announced on Wednesday it received a donation of $7,500 to be offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the KeyShawn Allers Murder Case.

That will combine with the $2,500 Linn County Crime Stoppers was offering to bring the reward total up to $10,000.

Allers was 19-years-old when he was shot and killed on July 12 in an incident in the 100 block of Curtis Street SW in the Summit View Village.

The investigation remains ongoing.

To submit tips, call 1-800-CS-CRIME (1-800-272-7463) or text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip. While submitting a tip reference case #2020-09574.

