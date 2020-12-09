Advertisement

Police in south-central Iowa seek suspect in hit-and-run

(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020
ALBIA, Iowa (AP) — Police in south-central Iowa are searching for a suspect in what they say was an intentional hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured.

Television station KTVO reports that police in Albia are looking for 44-year-old Joshua Burk, of Lovilia, whom police say is suspected of intentionally using his vehicle to run down and hit a 36-year-old man.

Albia police say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say a nearby security camera captured the incident on video and showed Burk driving away from the scene.

Officials say Burk’s vehicle was later spotted, and Monroe County sheriff’s deputies tried to stop it, but police say that Burk sped away driving faster than 100 mph.

