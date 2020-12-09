Advertisement

One victim dies following Waterloo townhouse fire

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Fire and Rescue said at least one person is now dead following a fire at a townhouse apartment.

The fire happened early Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Sunnyside Avenue, just south of the interchange for Highways 63 and 218.

Six people went to the hospital, and one of them later died.

Investigators are not releasing any information on the victim’s identity.

They are also not releasing any updates on the other five people and their conditions.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: MGN Online
Investigators uncover 82 pounds of methamphetamine in Iowa drug distribution investigation
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
State reports 1,393 more Iowans tested positive for COVID-19
Cedar Rapids operation quickfind
Operation Quickfind: Naomi Makor
Iowa Department of Public Health
Iowa officials announce different method for counting COVID-19 deaths, adds 181 to total
Looking back on 2020, the year could seem like a coal chunk in a stocking for Jordyn Redmond...
Donate now: New family grateful for Variety Compassion Fund after 45 days in NICU

Latest News

On Wednesday, kids who are hard of hearing can see Santa through a virtual interactive...
Deaf Santa hosting virtual, interactive experience for kids
A Des Moines family says their mother's life was saved by a new antibody coronavirus treatment.
Antibody treatment helps save Des Moines woman from COVID-19
Hospitals face challenges as COVID-19 spikes
White House Coronavirus Task Force notes improvement in Iowa, warns it could change
A top U.K. health official says they're looking into reported 2-cases of allergic reactions to...
UK looking into 2 reported cases of allergic reactions to Pfizer vaccine
White House Coronavirus Task Force notes improvement in Iowa, warns it could change
White House Coronavirus Task Force notes improvement in Iowa, warns it could change