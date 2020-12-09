One victim dies following Waterloo townhouse fire

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Fire and Rescue said at least one person is now dead following a fire at a townhouse apartment.

The fire happened early Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Sunnyside Avenue, just south of the interchange for Highways 63 and 218.

Six people went to the hospital, and one of them later died.

Investigators are not releasing any information on the victim’s identity.

They are also not releasing any updates on the other five people and their conditions.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

