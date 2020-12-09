Advertisement

Iowa surpasses 3,000 total reported COVID-19 deaths, as state adopts new reporting method

Iowa State University is working on a new no-touch, mail-in COVID-19 test.
Iowa State University is working on a new no-touch, mail-in COVID-19 test.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 2,545 additional Iowans have tested positive for the COVID-19 and 102 additional deaths were reported over the last 24 hours. The high number of deaths may be related to the state’s change in how it reports deaths related to COVID-19.

The new definition, which is suggested by the Centers’ for Disease Control, will allow medical professionals to determine if a death was related to the virus.

The old definition counted only those who died after receiving a positive PCR test, which an I9 investigation found ignored people who died with an antigen test.

As of 10:30 a.m. on December 9, state data shows a total of 3,021 deaths related to COVID-19. 2,768 of those reported deaths listed COVID-19 as the underlying cause of the  death, and 253 listed COVID-19 as a contributing factor.

The state’s data shows a total of 248,782 Iowans have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

According to the data the state makes available, 6,895 COVID-19 tests were conducted, making the total 1,262,909 since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 36.9 percent.

There are currently a total of 894 Iowans hospitalized, with 141 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 196 are in the ICU and 120 are on ventilators.

The state’s data shows 173,439 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: MGN Online
Investigators uncover 82 pounds of methamphetamine in Iowa drug distribution investigation
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
State reports 1,393 more Iowans tested positive for COVID-19
Cedar Rapids operation quickfind
Operation Quickfind: Naomi Makor
Iowa Department of Public Health
Iowa officials announce different method for counting COVID-19 deaths, adds 181 to total
Looking back on 2020, the year could seem like a coal chunk in a stocking for Jordyn Redmond...
Donate now: New family grateful for Variety Compassion Fund after 45 days in NICU

Latest News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on nonessential travel with the United...
Canada health regulator approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is...
UK probing if allergic reactions linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
A Des Moines family says their mother's life was saved by a new antibody coronavirus treatment.
Des Moines woman recovers from COVID-19 with help of new antibody treatment
Hospitals face challenges as COVID-19 spikes
White House Coronavirus Task Force notes improvement in Iowa, warns it could change