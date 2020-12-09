Iowa City Police warn of daytime burglars falsely posing as utility workers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Some alleged burglars are getting creative in their ways to gain entry to peoples’ homes in Iowa City, according to local law enforcement officials.

The Iowa City Police Department said that at least two people have been posing as city water utility workers as a cover to get into a person’s home, allowing them to remove items from the home. According to one report, a victim was convinced to leave their home by a man talking about water main service, allowing another person to enter the home and take items.

One report said that two males in reflective vests were involved, seen driving a white car. A second report described one of the alleged burglars as around 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, and having a darker complexion leading the victim to believe the person was Hispanic. The second report also cited a white sedan, adding that it had out-of-state plates.

Police said that official city employees will have high-visibility vests on which feature the city’s logo, along with the words “City of Iowa City Water Division” printed on both sides of the vest. Employees may also have on a uniform with an identifying name tag. The water department will typically schedule appointments ahead of time with customers, and will not enter homes unless it is absolutely necessary for a claim investigation, construction project, or water activity that is actively causing damage.

Water department employees will be driving official city vehicles with the City of Iowa City logo on the side.

Police recommended that residents always ask to see an official identification badge, and call the Water Division at (319) 356-5160 to verify appointments.

Anybody with information about these or similar incidents can call police at (319) 356-5275.

