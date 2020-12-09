Iowa Attorney General Miller leading investigation committee of states suing Facebook

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is helping lead a bipartisan coalition of attorney generals suing Facebook, Inc.

It was announced on Wednesday that the Federal Trade Commission and 48 states were suing the social media giant, accusing Facebook of “abusing its market power in social networking to crush smaller competitors” and, according to a statement from Miller’s office, alleging that the company “illegally stifles competition to protect its monopoly power...cut services to smaller perceived threats over the last decade” and deprives “users from the benefits of competition and reducing privacy protections and services along the way — all in an effort to boost its bottom line through increased advertising revenue” and is seeking remedies that could include a forced spinoff of the social network’s Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services.

Miller is on the executive committee leading the investigation of Facebook, along with the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and the District of Columbia.

In coordination with the states, the Federal Trade Commission filed a separate antitrust complaint today against Facebook in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The Attorney Generals’ lawsuit, also filed in D.C. District Court, says Facebook violated the Sherman and Clayton antitrust acts.



The lawsuit asks the court to halt Facebook’s illegal, anticompetitive conduct and block the company from continuing this behavior in the future. Additionally, the coalition is asking the court to restrain Facebook from making further acquisitions valued at or in excess of $10 million without advance notice to the plaintiff states.

”Facebook has gained tremendous power over Americans’ lives through its monopolistic behavior,” said Miller in the statement. “Without meaningful competition, consumers and small businesses have fewer choices in social networking, resulting in diminished privacy, reduced quality, and less transparency.”

