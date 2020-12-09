Independence Police looking for missing teen

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Independence Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Rien Kenedy Overly, who was reported missing on Sunday, December 6th.

She’s described as a white female, 5′5″ tall, 192 lbs, blue eyes, black hair with purple undertones, braces on her teeth and last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black and orange sleep shorts and no shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Independence Police Department at (319) 334-2520.

The Independence Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing teen. Police say they received a missing person report for 15-year-old Rien Kenedy Overly on Sunday, December 6th. (Independence Police Department)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.