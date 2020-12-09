Advertisement

Independence Police looking for missing teen

Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Independence Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Rien Kenedy Overly, who was reported missing on Sunday, December 6th.

She’s described as a white female, 5′5″ tall, 192 lbs, blue eyes, black hair with purple undertones, braces on her teeth and last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black and orange sleep shorts and no shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Independence Police Department at (319) 334-2520.

