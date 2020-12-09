Advertisement

Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over ‘tax affairs’

In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, President-elect Joe Biden, right, embraces his son Hunter...
In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, President-elect Joe Biden, right, embraces his son Hunter Biden, left, in Wilmington, Del. Biden’s son Hunter says he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter said Wednesday that his “tax affairs” are under federal investigation, putting a renewed spotlight on the questions about his financial dealings that dogged his father’s campaign.

In a statement released by the president-elect’s transition office, the younger Biden said he learned about the investigation on Tuesday. He did not disclose details of the matter.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” he said in a statement.

Hunter Biden has long been a target of President Donald Trump and his allies, who have accused him of profiting off his political connections. Trump and his supporters also raised unsubstantiated charges of corruption related to Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine at the time his father was vice president and leading the Obama administration’s dealings with the Eastern European nation.

The disclosure of the federal investigation led by the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware comes at an awkward moment for the incoming president, who is assembling his Cabinet. His pick for attorney general could have oversight of the investigation into the new president’s son if it is still ongoing when Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20.

The transition team said in a statement: “President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

Hunter Biden’s attorneys did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reynolds is extending Iowa’s disaster emergency proclamation to December 16th with a few...
Gov. Reynolds extends disaster emergency with a few changes
Source: MGN Online
Investigators uncover 82 pounds of methamphetamine in Iowa drug distribution investigation
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
State reports 1,393 more Iowans tested positive for COVID-19
Iowa State University is working on a new no-touch, mail-in COVID-19 test.
Iowa surpasses 3,000 total reported COVID-19 deaths, as state adopts new reporting method
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

Latest News

FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
AP-NORC poll: Only half in US want shots as vaccine nears
For one night of wonder, FAO Schwarz is listing its iconic Manhattan toy store on Airbnb.
FAO Schwarz toy store listed on Airbnb for one magical night only
The Trump administration is accusing Facebook in a lawsuit of discriminating against U.S....
US govt, states sue Facebook for ‘predatory’ conduct
The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington.
Trump looks past Supreme Court loss to new election lawsuit
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks