Gov. Reynolds to hold news conference Wednesday

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Reynolds will hold a news conference at 11 a.m.

The state’s current public health proclamation is set to expire on Thursday.

The proclamation says everyone needs to wear a mask in nearly all indoor public spaces when they can’t socially distance.

It also limits indoor gatherings to 15 people, including weddings and funerals.

Restaurants and bars are to close to the public at 10 p.m.

