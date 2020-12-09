Gov. Reynolds extends disaster emergency with a few changes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds is extending Iowa’s disaster emergency proclamation to December 16 with a few changes.

It had been set to expire on Thursday.

The changes include:

Organized sports and recreational events, including bowling leagues, may resume for youth and adults, but spectators are still limited to two per participant.

The same two spectator rule applies to high school athletes, cheerleaders, band members and others performing at high school sporting events.

To ensure better consistency among restaurants, bars, and other venues that serve alcohol, including casinos, last call for service will be at 10 p.m.

The state is easing restrictions on elective procedures from a 50 percent reduction to a 25 percent reduction.

The state will be monitoring virus activity and will make a decision about further changes next week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.