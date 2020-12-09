Advertisement

Expect a sunny & warmer day

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:55 AM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect an absolutely gorgeous day ahead. The sun has returned and temperatures will jump into the 50s this afternoon, which is around 10-15 degrees above average.

Overnight, mostly clear skies as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 20s. The sky should remain pretty clear tonight which is important as we have a chance to view the Northern Lights.

Tomorrow will be a copy of today, mostly sunny skies with another day with above-average temperatures in the 50s.

Our weather pattern will change on Friday as our next system moves in. Temperatures have been trending cooler over the past couple of days, which could set up for the possibility of accumulating snow Friday and into Saturday. Winds will also increase with this system. which is going to set us up for a very cold weekend. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

