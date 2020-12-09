Advertisement

Dubuque organization to host forums on children’s mental health

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Dec. 8, 2020
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque wants to hear from residents on the challenges facing children’s mental health right now.

The organization established the group on brain health before the pandemic hit. It will host three forums next week hoping to learn more about where children and families are struggling with social, emotional, and mental health needs.

Cynthia Wehrenberg, a youth impact coordinator, said, especially in the midst of the pandemic, it is important to hear from as many people as possible.

”This is an initiative that everybody has a part in because we are all working with kids and we are all seeing the impact that the current environment is providing for our children,” Wehrenberg said. “If you want to be a part of the solution, you need to come to the table.”

The foundation is inviting teachers, school officials, child care providers, civic and religious leaders, parents, among others, to participate.

The first forum is this Sunday, December 13, at 6:30 p.m. Another session is next Wednesday, December 16, at Noon and again on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.

All the sessions are virtual. More information and the Zoom links are available at bit.ly/ChildrenBrainHealth20.

