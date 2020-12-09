Des Moines woman recovers from COVID-19 with help of new antibody treatment

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A Des Moines family says their mother’s life was saved by a new antibody coronavirus treatment.

Doctors at MercyOne are using a new promising treatment called Bam infusion therapy. It’s designed for people with mild to moderate cases of the virus and uses antibodies to fight and prevent symptoms from getting worse.

Ellen Allen is 92-years old and one of nine residents at her assisted living facility to test positive for COVID-19 before Thanksgiving. Doctor Ken Anderson recommended Bam infusion therapy.

Anderson says the medicine helped Allen fight the virus on her own. Anderson lost his own mother to the virus just three months ago and says he wishes bam therapy had been available sooner.

”I was ecstatic when this came out, because it gave us frontline first interventionalists an opportunity to make a meaningful difference in some of these vulnerable patients and prevent them from going through what my mother did,” Dr. Anderson said.

50 Iowans have received bam infusion therapy through MercyOne. UnityPoint and Broadlawns are also giving the treatment to COVID-19 patients.

Doctors say the results are promising, but it’s too early to determine the treatment’s success rate.

