Deaf Santa to offer holiday cheer during live interactive, virtual experience for Iowa kids

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kids who are hard of hearing will be able to see Santa through a virtual, interactive experience on Wednesday.

Production Company Worldplay, Inc. is offering the event free from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Zoom, as kids will be brought on-screen to chat with Santa using sign language.

The event will also be live captioned in English, and there will be a sign language interpreter to assist anyone who doesn’t know sign language.

Schools from around the country will be in attendance, including Iowa School for the Deaf.

Anyone interested in attending the event will need to register for the Zoom webinar at https://signwithrobert.com.

Once the event begins, attendees will be able to click the “raise your hand” option to chat with Santa.

