Cedar Rapids man facing federal charges for threatening federal employees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man is facing federal charges after authorities say he threatened a federal prosecutor and employees through Facebook messenger.

John Edward Miller, 39, appeared in federal court before United States Northern District of Iowa Magistrate Judge Mark A. Roberts on Tuesday.

According to a complaint, Miller is accused of sending a threatening Facebook message to a federal prosecutor and several other federal employees in the message.

Miller is also accused of firing a flare gun at the Cedar Rapids United States Courthouse, causing fire that needed to be extinguished.

Miller is charged with Influencing, Impeding or Retaliating against a Federal Official by Threatening a United States Official, a United States Judge, or a Federal Law Enforcement Officer; Malicious Damage to Federal Property; and Interstate Communications with the Intent to Injure.

The case will be prosecuted by Southern District of Iowa Assistant United States Attorney Melisa Zaehringer, who has been designated as Special Assistant United States Attorney, based on the recusal of the Northern District of Iowa United States Attorney’s Office.

Miller’s detention hearing will be held at the Cedar Rapids United States Courthouse on December 11th at 1 P.M.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives and Firearms, United States Marshals Service, and the Cedar Rapids Police Department all contributed to the investigation.

