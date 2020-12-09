Can shed, redemption centers facing added stress from pandemic, hoping for change to Iowa’s Bottle Bill

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Can Shed and Redemption Centers are facing added stress and strain to process bottles and cans during the pandemic.

The pandemic gave grocery stores the ability to temporarily stop taking bottles and cans. People wanting to trade them in to get their money back had to go to redemption centers.

“It’s been a little bit of a roller coaster ride,” said Troy Willard, CEO of the Can Shed in Cedar Rapids.

After closing down at the start of the pandemic, they opened back up over the Summer and were inundated immediately.

“We saw a flood of stuff coming in and there was a split backlog of a couple months worth of stuff,” Willard said.

Things are starting to level off now but they are still trying to keep up as stores like Fareway are still not taking redemptions so customers are sent here and other centers across the state.

“If you look at the state as a whole it’s a system where redemption centers are severely under compensated,” said Willard.

“The way it works - distributors charge retailers like Hy-Vee an additional 5 cents for each container they deliver. In turn, Retailers and redemption centers collect empty containers and refund the 5-cent deposits back to consumers. The businesses return the empties back to the distributors for 6 cents a piece, and keep the extra penny as a handling fee.

“It’s been 40 years plus since since that’s changed and just the economics of it say that you got to have more there,” Willard added.

Iowa State University Professor of Economics and Finance Dermot Hayes studied Iowa’s bottle bill and says the biggest flaw is that the deposit and handling fees are outpacing inflation.

“That would be a 15 to 17 cents deposit and three cent handling fee,” said Hayes. “We’re losing redemption center and retailers are angry the system because they are spending two to three cents in handling and only getting reimbursed by one cent.”

Hayes adds the redemption rate when the bill was first implemented was in the 90′s. Now, it’s at 60%, so distributors are the only ones making any real profit.

“The system is failing and the pandemic has sped the date on when the system will just collapse on itself,” said Hayes.

For a solution, Willard is looking at the Iowa Legislature, which convenes in January.

“I think we whether you’re retailer or distributor or redemption center you’ve got concerns,” said Willard.

