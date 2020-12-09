Advertisement

Another winner of a day ahead of a rain/snow chance on Friday

By Joe Winters
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a day with highs near 50 on Thursday, the weather changes. It is a change we have been highlighted for the past couple of weeks. A more active Mid-December pattern moves in. Rain or a rain/snow mix develops Friday afternoon and evening. This is due to an area of low pressure moving out of the Plains. This should all transitions to snow and end Saturday. accumulations of snow are possible with this system with the track being of utmost importance.

