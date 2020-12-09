American Legion Post 45 in Manchester recovers stolen grill

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - The American Legion Post 45 in Manchester announced its stolen grill has been recovered.

The grill was reported stolen last week.

“It was a punch in the gut,” Tibbott said. “I like to think I’m not moved to tears that easy, but that one hurt. That really hurt.”

The grill is mainly used for the post’s monthly steak fry fundraisers, which have been put on hold during the pandemic in the hopes they can start again next spring.

Tibbott said the custom-built grill is worth about $12,000.

In a post on their Facebook page, the American Legion Post 45 released the following statement:

“Santa must have had us high on his good list. Our grill has been recovered and should be back on Wednesday. Thank you to everyone who took the time to share the post and for helping with a reward to get the word out there. The Manchester Police Department did a TOP NOTCH job in their investigating and communicating with us on the progress. The only thing we need now is a steak fry to get back into our groove.”

