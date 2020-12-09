Advertisement

American Legion Post 45 in Manchester recovers stolen grill

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - The American Legion Post 45 in Manchester announced its stolen grill has been recovered.

The grill was reported stolen last week.

“It was a punch in the gut,” Tibbott said. “I like to think I’m not moved to tears that easy, but that one hurt. That really hurt.”

The grill is mainly used for the post’s monthly steak fry fundraisers, which have been put on hold during the pandemic in the hopes they can start again next spring.

Tibbott said the custom-built grill is worth about $12,000.

In a post on their Facebook page, the American Legion Post 45 released the following statement:

“Santa must have had us high on his good list. Our grill has been recovered and should be back on Wednesday. Thank you to everyone who took the time to share the post and for helping with a reward to get the word out there. The Manchester Police Department did a TOP NOTCH job in their investigating and communicating with us on the progress. The only thing we need now is a steak fry to get back into our groove.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: MGN Online
Investigators uncover 82 pounds of methamphetamine in Iowa drug distribution investigation
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
State reports 1,393 more Iowans tested positive for COVID-19
Cedar Rapids operation quickfind
Operation Quickfind: Naomi Makor
Iowa Department of Public Health
Iowa officials announce different method for counting COVID-19 deaths, adds 181 to total
Looking back on 2020, the year could seem like a coal chunk in a stocking for Jordyn Redmond...
Donate now: New family grateful for Variety Compassion Fund after 45 days in NICU

Latest News

On Wednesday, kids who are hard of hearing can see Santa through a virtual interactive...
Deaf Santa hosting virtual, interactive experience for kids
A Des Moines family says their mother's life was saved by a new antibody coronavirus treatment.
Antibody treatment helps save Des Moines woman from COVID-19
Hospitals face challenges as COVID-19 spikes
White House Coronavirus Task Force notes improvement in Iowa, warns it could change
A top U.K. health official says they're looking into reported 2-cases of allergic reactions to...
UK looking into 2 reported cases of allergic reactions to Pfizer vaccine
White House Coronavirus Task Force notes improvement in Iowa, warns it could change
White House Coronavirus Task Force notes improvement in Iowa, warns it could change