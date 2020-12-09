Advertisement

9-pound goldfish found in South Carolina lake

Greenville County park officials say they found 9-pound goldfish in one of the lakes.
Greenville County park officials say they found 9-pound goldfish in one of the lakes.(Greenville County Parks and Recreation)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (Gray News) - Park officials in South Carolina say a 9-pound goldfish was found during recent testing at lakes in the county.

Anyone missing their goldfish? This 9lb goldfish was found in Oak Grove Lake during some recent testing at our lakes. The work included electrofishing, a method of measuring the health of the fish population.

Posted by Greenville Rec on Monday, December 7, 2020

The work included electrofishing, a method of measuring the health of the fish population.

Ty Houck, with Greenville County Parks and Recreation, said a 4.5 pound largemouth bass was also found in the lake, according to WYFF.

National Geographic says the average goldfish weighs between .2 and .6 pounds, but can weigh over 5 pounds in the wild.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items stolen from the Sleep in Heavenly Peace shed in Jones County.
‘A punch in the gut’: Eastern Iowa organizations report thefts in last several days
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Iowa, state reports additional 35 deaths
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
State reports 1,393 more Iowans tested positive for COVID-19
Source: MGN Online
Investigators uncover 82 pounds of methamphetamine in Iowa drug distribution investigation
Court documents show a 25-year-old St. Charles man is charged with attempted murder in a...
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting near Iowa Statehouse

Latest News

Blankets from Military Mamas
Military Mamas help make holidays brighter for families of Iowa soldiers
A voting booth in Iowa. (KCRG File)
Zittergruen wins Decorah City Council special election
In this image from video, Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, speaks on the floor of the House of...
AP sources: Biden picks Fudge for housing, Vilsack for USDA
President-elect Joe Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as...
Biden’s attorney general search is focused on Jones, Garland