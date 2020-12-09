3 Hawkeyes sail past #16 North Carolina 93-80 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team passed its first test against a ranked opponent on Tuesday, beating the North Carolina Tarheels by 13 points in a home matchup.

Standout center Luka Garza was held to a season-low 16 points, thanks to some feisty defense from UNC. However, blazing-hot shooting from multiple starters from 3-point range kept Iowa ahead for the vast majority of the game. Joe Wieskamp, CJ Fredrick, and Jordan Bohannon were all in double figures on a collective 17 out of 30 3-point shooting, with Bohannon scoring a game-high 24.

Garza’s 14 rebounds secured the 24th double-double of his collegiate career, but his streak of scoring at least 20 points was ended at 19 consecutive games.

The Hawkeyes’ next game is against the Iowa State Cyclones on Friday at 8:00 p.m. It will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.