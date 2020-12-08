Advertisement

Univ. Hospitals and Clinics nurse talks COVID-19 hospitalizations

Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (WOI) - As the hospitals and ICU units continue to fill up, doctors and nurses are putting in extra work.

One ICU Nurse in Iowa City said he gave his patients his all, and held their hands as they died from the virus.

Nick Klein works at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He said he doesn’t know just how many times he’s held the hands of a patient as they died.

He’s held a phone up to the patient’s ears as their families say goodbye. Klein said he often struggles to leave work because he’s worried his patients won’t make it through the night. He said it’s hard to think about.

“I don’t know if I have the words to describe it to tell you the truth,” Klein said. “It’s not something that I want to do again. I feel so bad for the families that they can’t come hold their loved ones hands to say goodbye.”

He said when there are large gatherings, it’s frustrating because he knows that could land somebody in the hospital. The hospital has currently doubled the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU from April’s peak.

See the story on WOI’s website.

Copyright 2020 WOI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items stolen from the Sleep in Heavenly Peace shed in Jones County.
‘A punch in the gut’: Eastern Iowa organizations report thefts in last several days
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Iowa, state reports additional 35 deaths
Court documents show a 25-year-old St. Charles man is charged with attempted murder in a...
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting near Iowa Statehouse
shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified
Police say on Tuesday, just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Smith...
Woman shot near Iowa Statehouse following pro-Trump rally

Latest News

An Iowa State University professor has developed a website he says will improve contact tracing...
Iowa State University professor develops contact tracing website
For the first time, a resident at an Iowa Department of Human Services facility has died of...
Iowa Department of Human Services facility reports first resident COVID-19 death
The federal government has loosened some regulations on hospitals to allow them to treat more...
Federal government loosens hospital regulations to allow treatment of more patients
Cedar Rapids police investigating after man with gunshot wound shows up at St. Luke’s Hospital