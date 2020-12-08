Univ. Hospitals and Clinics nurse talks COVID-19 hospitalizations

AMES, Iowa (WOI) - As the hospitals and ICU units continue to fill up, doctors and nurses are putting in extra work.

One ICU Nurse in Iowa City said he gave his patients his all, and held their hands as they died from the virus.

Nick Klein works at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He said he doesn’t know just how many times he’s held the hands of a patient as they died.

He’s held a phone up to the patient’s ears as their families say goodbye. Klein said he often struggles to leave work because he’s worried his patients won’t make it through the night. He said it’s hard to think about.

“I don’t know if I have the words to describe it to tell you the truth,” Klein said. “It’s not something that I want to do again. I feel so bad for the families that they can’t come hold their loved ones hands to say goodbye.”

He said when there are large gatherings, it’s frustrating because he knows that could land somebody in the hospital. The hospital has currently doubled the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU from April’s peak.

See the story on WOI’s website.

Copyright 2020 WOI. All rights reserved.