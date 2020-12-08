State reports 1,393 more Iowans tested positive for COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 1,393 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 as new COVID-19 hospitalizations are down over the last 24 hours.

On Monday state officials changed the way deaths related to COVID-19 are counted and categorized, increasing the total number of people who have died from the virus. That change resulted in an additional 181 reported deaths being added to the state’s data yesterday.

As of 10:30 a.m. on December 8, the state’s data shows a total of 2,919 Iowans have died with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 2,671 of those deaths are being listed as COVID-19 having been the underlying cause of the person’s death, and 248 listing COVID-19 as a contributing factor in the death.

The state’s data also shows a total of 246,237 Iowans have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. That’s a change of 1,393 positive tests reported over the last 24 hours.

There are currently a total of 900 Iowans in the hospital with COVD-19, with 111 having been admitted over the last 24 hours. There are currently 191 people in the ICU and 111 on ventilators.

IDPH also reported a total of 168,055 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19. That’s a change of 7,220 reported recoveries since this time yesterday.

An additional 3,623 tests were reported by the state over the last 24 hours. The state only releases the number of individuals who tested positive or negative for the first time, not the total number of tests including people who have tested more than once. According to the data the state makes available, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 38.4 percent.

