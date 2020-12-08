Some colleges and universities are not requiring ACT or SAT scores for admission due to the pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some colleges and universities are no longer requiring the ACT or SAT for admission at least temporarily due to COVID-19. Students applying to the University of Iowa, Iowa State and UNI for next school year will not be required to have a test score to be accepted. It’s something Cornell College in Mount Vernon chose to do five years ago before the pandemic was even a thing.

“We saw a lot of students who were applying who had really great GPA’s but then had lower test scores that really didn’t match with what their GPA was,” Drew Shradel told us, the Director of Admission at Cornell College.

The temporary suspension of the requirement at other schools is not stopping a lot of students from taking the tests anyway. Kelly Finn who founded FinnPREP, a local tutoring service says she hasn’t noticed a change.

“We are seeing about the same numbers of students wanting to take the test,” Finn says.

The second-most widely used college admission test, ACT, has its national headquarters is in Iowa City. They have had around 750,000 students take the test across the country since they got testing sites back up this summer.

“Even if a school is test optional, students and families know that if they send a score a school will look at it,” says Janet Godwin, CEO of ACT.

Finn tells us it comes down to saving money as some schools still require the tests for scholarships even if they don’t for admission.

”With merit aid you always want to set yourself apart,” she told us. “If you’re going to pay and write the check yourself then you don’t need to worry about the ACT,” Finn added.

Bottom line, we’re told it’s best to contact your desired institution if you have specific questions regarding requirements. As for Godwin, she isn’t worried about the future of standardized testing. She says during these times the tests may be the most accurate way of measuring future success.

“Even more than ever this sort of standardized objective measure of how a student is prepared for college is going to be so incredibly important because high school course grades and transcripts are just going to be messy,” she told us.

