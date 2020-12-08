Six people taken to hospital after fire in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a townhouse apartment located at 418 Sunnyside Avenue just after midnight Tuesday.

That’s just south of the interchange for Highways 63 and 218.

Officials said the fire involved just one home, but six people have been taken to the hospital.

Officials did not indicate the extent of the injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

