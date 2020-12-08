Advertisement

Six people taken to hospital after fire in Waterloo

Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a townhouse apartment located at 418 Sunnyside Avenue just after midnight Tuesday.

That’s just south of the interchange for Highways 63 and 218.

Officials said the fire involved just one home, but six people have been taken to the hospital.

Officials did not indicate the extent of the injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

