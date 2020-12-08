Routine child vaccinations down 20% in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 20% of Iowa children are missing routine vaccinations this year according to new data from Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield. The data took a look at numbers of children getting the MMR vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella, the D-Tap which prevents things like tetanus and whooping cough as well as the polio vaccine.

Dr. Padget Skogman, a pediatrician at Mercy Pediatric Clinic in Cedar Rapids tells us her concern with the numbers is due to the concept of herd immunity. She says that means making sure at least 83% of the population is vaccinated to prevent the spread of a disease.

“That number is concerning because that would mean that we’re starting to fall below the herd immunity threshold and then our kids and community members are at much higher risk of getting some of those diseases,” she told us.

Iowa’s numbers are similar to nationwide numbers from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association which show a decline of as much as 26% this year. It’s a trend that has the country on track to miss an estimated 9 million child vaccines in 2020.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.