Advertisement

Routine child vaccinations down 20% in Iowa

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 20% of Iowa children are missing routine vaccinations this year according to new data from Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield. The data took a look at numbers of children getting the MMR vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella, the D-Tap which prevents things like tetanus and whooping cough as well as the polio vaccine.

Dr. Padget Skogman, a pediatrician at Mercy Pediatric Clinic in Cedar Rapids tells us her concern with the numbers is due to the concept of herd immunity. She says that means making sure at least 83% of the population is vaccinated to prevent the spread of a disease.

“That number is concerning because that would mean that we’re starting to fall below the herd immunity threshold and then our kids and community members are at much higher risk of getting some of those diseases,” she told us.

Iowa’s numbers are similar to nationwide numbers from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association which show a decline of as much as 26% this year. It’s a trend that has the country on track to miss an estimated 9 million child vaccines in 2020.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items stolen from the Sleep in Heavenly Peace shed in Jones County.
‘A punch in the gut’: Eastern Iowa organizations report thefts in last several days
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Iowa, state reports additional 35 deaths
Court documents show a 25-year-old St. Charles man is charged with attempted murder in a...
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting near Iowa Statehouse
shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified
Iowa Department of Public Health
Iowa officials announce different method for counting COVID-19 deaths, adds 181 to total

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
This undated photo provided by family attorney Sean Walton shows Casey Goodson. The fatal...
Family: Black man shot by Ohio deputy held a sandwich, not a gun
Lower Bee Branch Creek in the City of Dubuque (Charlie Grant/KCRG)
Prescribed burn planned for Lower Bee Branch Creek area in Dubuque
Mercer Aquatic Center to resume taking lap swim reservations