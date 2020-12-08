Advertisement

Prescribed burn planned for Lower Bee Branch Creek area in Dubuque

Lower Bee Branch Creek in the City of Dubuque (Charlie Grant/KCRG)
Lower Bee Branch Creek in the City of Dubuque (Charlie Grant/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials will conduct a controlled burn on Wednesday in order to maintain wild growth in the area of a creek.

The Dubuque Park Division said it would conduct the burn, given appropriate weather conditions, during the day on December 9. Applied Ecological Services will be in charge of the operation, which will take place in the Lower Bee Branch Creek and 16th Street Detention Basin area.

The purpose of the burn is to “manage species invasion and stimulate native plants,” according to the city.

Actions will be taken to help prevent reduced visibility on nearby roads from smoke, and the fire will be extinguished by Dubuque Fire Department firefighters if conditions change.

