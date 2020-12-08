Advertisement

Operation Quickfind: Naomi Makor

Cedar Rapids operation quickfind
Cedar Rapids operation quickfind(Cedar Rapids Police)
By Caitlin Harbach
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police said Naomi Makor was last seen Tuesday morning at 1:30 a.m. at 127 19th Street Northeast in Cedar Rapids.

She was wearing a green camo dress and black shoes.

Police said she is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cedar Rapids police.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items stolen from the Sleep in Heavenly Peace shed in Jones County.
‘A punch in the gut’: Eastern Iowa organizations report thefts in last several days
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Iowa, state reports additional 35 deaths
Court documents show a 25-year-old St. Charles man is charged with attempted murder in a...
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting near Iowa Statehouse
shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified
Police say on Tuesday, just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Smith...
Woman shot near Iowa Statehouse following pro-Trump rally

Latest News

Posters hung on a wall at a child care center.
Dubuque City Council meets to discuss city’s child care challenges and obstacles
A speaker at the meeting said child care should be a community issue, not just for parents with...
Dubuque City Council discusses child care challenges
UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
Loosened regulations to allow hospitals to treat more patients at home
FILE - U.S. Force Major Charles "Chuck" Yeager, left, and Miss Jacqueline Cochran, winners of...
Chuck Yeager, first pilot to break the sound barrier, dies at 97