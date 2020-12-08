Operation Quickfind: Naomi Makor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police said Naomi Makor was last seen Tuesday morning at 1:30 a.m. at 127 19th Street Northeast in Cedar Rapids.

She was wearing a green camo dress and black shoes.

Police said she is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cedar Rapids police.

