Advertisement

Michigan’s COVID-19 outbreak cancels game against Ohio State

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh stands on the sideline during the first quarter of the team's NCAA...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh stands on the sideline during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.(Tony Ding | AP Photo/Tony Ding)
By MITCH STACY and LARRY LAGE, Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has canceled its annual rivalry game at Ohio State because of the COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines football program.

Michigan says the decision was made after discussions with medical professionals, athletic department staff, athletic trainers and doctors. The Buckeyes played through what coach Ryan Day called a mini outbreak on Saturday in a 52-12 win at Michigan State after he was relegated to watching the game from home.

Day is among the coaches and players in the program that tested positive for the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items stolen from the Sleep in Heavenly Peace shed in Jones County.
‘A punch in the gut’: Eastern Iowa organizations report thefts in last several days
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Iowa, state reports additional 35 deaths
Court documents show a 25-year-old St. Charles man is charged with attempted murder in a...
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting near Iowa Statehouse
shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified
Police say on Tuesday, just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Smith...
Woman shot near Iowa Statehouse following pro-Trump rally

Latest News

Denver Nuggets' Monte Morris (11) plays against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of...
Former Cyclone Monte Morris agrees to 3-year, $27M extension with Nuggets
It isn't often North Carolina's basketball team comes to Carver. John Campbell takes us back to...
Revisiting the 1989 basketball matchup between Iowa and North Carolina at Carver
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, December 7, 2020.
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, December 7, 2020
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, December 7, 2020.
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, December 7, 2020