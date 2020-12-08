Mercer Aquatic Center to resume taking lap swim reservations

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - People will be able to arrange for chunks of time for lap swimming at an Iowa City indoor pool once again, according to city officials.

The Mercer Aquatic Center will start allowing reservations for 45-minute blocks of time for lap swimming on Monday, December 14. Reservations can start being made on Tuesday, December 8, for blocks between 6:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

A reservation is required to use the pool and costs $4 per person. Anybody above age 16 can save a block, and children between ages 12 and 15 can also use a lane if a supervisory adult also uses the lane next to them.

Reservations can be made by calling (319) 356-5100 or using a form on the pool’s website.

