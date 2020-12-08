Advertisement

Marion Police investigating rash of car thefts

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police are investigating several reported stolen vehicles.

In many of the cases, according to police, people are leaving their vehicles running and unlocked. Officials said they understand the need to warm up a car during the colder winter months but added that people need to be smart about keeping their vehicles locked while they’re warming up.

Officer Tom Daubs said that’s the simple way to prevent any more thefts.

“One is too many. And now we’re starting to see, locally, a number of these are popping up, where it’s a crime of opportunity,” Daubs said.

Police said there are still ways to do that without putting vehicles at risk, such as using a second set of keys to lock the vehicle or installing a remote starter system.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Porvair Filtration, a business based in Caribou, have been producing components for ventilators...
Over 300 people reported to have died from COVID-19 in Iowa during past week
Items stolen from the Sleep in Heavenly Peace shed in Jones County.
‘A punch in the gut’: Eastern Iowa organizations report thefts in last several days
Shots fired at FHP trooper's patrol car
Cedar Rapids Police respond to shots-fired call on Northeast side on Saturday night
shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified
Unsolved: Eights years ago today, the bodies of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins were discovered

Latest News

A speaker at the meeting said child care should be a community issue, not just for parents with...
Dubuque City Council discusses child care challenges
UnityPoint - St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids in an undated photo.
Loosened regulations to allow hospitals to treat more patients at home
FILE - U.S. Force Major Charles "Chuck" Yeager, left, and Miss Jacqueline Cochran, winners of...
Chuck Yeager, first pilot to break the sound barrier, dies at 97
UnityPoint - St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids in an undated photo.
Loosened regulations to allow hospitals to treat more patients at home
Iowa Department of Public Health
Iowa officials announce different method for counting COVID-19 deaths, adds 181 to total