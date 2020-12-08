Marion Police investigating rash of car thefts

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police are investigating several reported stolen vehicles.

In many of the cases, according to police, people are leaving their vehicles running and unlocked. Officials said they understand the need to warm up a car during the colder winter months but added that people need to be smart about keeping their vehicles locked while they’re warming up.

Officer Tom Daubs said that’s the simple way to prevent any more thefts.

“One is too many. And now we’re starting to see, locally, a number of these are popping up, where it’s a crime of opportunity,” Daubs said.

Police said there are still ways to do that without putting vehicles at risk, such as using a second set of keys to lock the vehicle or installing a remote starter system.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.