Man charged with attempted murder in November 5 Cedar Rapid shooting incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a man in Cedar Rapids after they say he shot someone in the leg. The man that was arrested is also allegedly the suspect in the armed robbery at Smokin’ Joe’s an hour later.

On Thursday, police were called to 15th Street and 1st Avenue East just after 10 p.m. for an incident in which a man had been shot in the leg.

Police say a 34-year-old man had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the upper thigh while he was on the front porch of a home in the 400 block of 18th Street SE.

Officials later identified the suspect as 27-year-old Dushaun Xavier Scott.

Officials said their investigation found that Scott approached the victim, asked for a job, pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.

During their investigation, officials said they found two shell casings that they were able to match to the handgun Scott was found to be in possession of just after the shooting incident.

The investigation found that Scott discharged the gun twice at the victim without justification or cause.

In a news release, officials said Scott matched the physical description of the suspect involved in the armed robbery of the Smokin’ Joe’s just an hour later.

During that incident, law enforcement said a suspect entered the store, located at 2315 Mount Vernon Road SE, displayed a gun and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect then stole cigarettes and cigars from the store.

Scott has been charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent, felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

