Loosened regulations to allow hospitals to treat more patients at home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In mid-November, some eastern Iowa hospitals said they were getting close to being overwhelmed because of a surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations.

Now the federal government has loosened some regulations on hospitals to allow them to treat more ill patients — but not inside the hospital.

“This has been building, and the pandemic just escalated its arrival,” Dr. Dustin Arnold, the chief medical officer of UnityPoint – St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids, said.

In late November, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services authorized the “Acute Hospital Care at Home” program and approved several healthcare systems across the country to take advantage of it, including Iowa’s UnityPoint Health. The program allows hospitals to treat acutely ill patients in their own homes through daily in-person and tele-visits.

“It’s an opportunity to have a focus on seeing the patient in their own environment and hopefully preventing admissions to the hospital and ongoing deterioration of their medical conditions by meeting them in the home,” Arnold said.

Arnold said St. Luke’s will be implementing the Acute Hospital Care at Home program in the next few weeks.

More than 60 acute conditions can be properly treated through this system, according to CMS, including COPD, congestive heart failure, and pneumonia.

Arnold said UnityPoint staff have also started taking care of COVID patients who don’t require oxygen at home.

“Let’s say they’re in the ER and they don’t need to be in the hospital, and then we’re going to go home from the emergency room and then follow up with them in their home the following day and then as needed until we know they’re doing well,” he said.

Arnold said hospitals previously weren’t allowed to offer this type of care, which he described as more intensive than traditional home health, because of CMS regulations.

But the reasoning behind this regulation-relaxing is simple: to free up hospital beds and staff.

“I get ecstatic every time they get away some regulation that allows us to take care of patients,” Arnold said. “Yeah, we celebrate every time that happens.”

While it’s not the intent of the program, Arnold said these new options may help hospitals treat patients who are hesitant to go to the hospital during the pandemic and may end up not getting care.

“There’s no doubt that patients delaying care during the early part of the pandemic is one of the reasons why we’ve been busy this fall,” he said. “It’s not just COVID; it’s patients that delayed care.”

