Iowa officials announce different method for counting COVID-19 deaths, adds 181 to total

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - As of Monday, state officials said they are changing the way that deaths related to the novel coronavirus are counted and categorized, which increased the total number of people who have died from the disease.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that it was making the change after consulting with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, making the state’s publicly-released data more consistent with the standards the CDC uses in its reporting. The change resulted in 181 more people being counted as dying related to COVID-19 than was reported on Monday morning using the old method.

The new method of recordkeeping by state officials will count it if a person’s underlying cause of death, or a contributing factor to death, is coded in the National Center for Health Statistics guidelines as having been from COVID-19 in the official death record. A person will not necessarily need to have been given an antigen or PCR test for the virus before death.

Previously, the state required a positive PCR test result for a person in the state’s Iowa Disease Surveillance System database, and that person to be determined as deceased either through case investigations, conducted by the IDPH or local health departments, or by the person appearing in the state’s death record. Officials said that this method missed cases where a person had a positive antigen test result or if COVID-19 was listed as a cause of death in official records where the person did not have a PCR test conducted.

The state will also split the total number of people who died from COVID-19 into the two categories: underlying cause, which indicates that COVID-19 was a cause that initiated the events resulting in death, or contributing factor, where the disease did not initiate events that resulted in death but amplified those that did. As of 10:00 p.m. on Monday, 2,650 of the total people who have died from COVID-19 were listed as “underlying cause deaths,” while 248 were “contributing factor deaths.”

The IDPH said that changing its methods will allow the daily-updated statistics to be consistent with the formal reporting that the state issues called the vital statistics report.

The state will no longer publish real-time statistics on the occupations of the people who died from COVID-19 as a result of the methodology change.

