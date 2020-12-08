Advertisement

Iowa City man arrested after alleged altercation involving a knife

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man has been arrested after allegedly being involved in an altercation in which he threatened to kill someone and cut their hand with a knife.

Officials said in a criminal complaint that 49-year-old Keith Collins was in an argument with someone over money when the victim approached.

It happened at around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday at a home located in the 400 block of South Lucas Street.

The victim told police Collins said, “gonna kill you,” before grabbing their left arm. Officials said Collins pushed the victim and cut their right hand with a knife.

The criminal complaint said the victim in the incident had blood on their right hand, a bruise on the upper part of their left arm and some small scratches.

Collins has denied the altercation with the victim.

Collins faces charges of harassment and assault.

