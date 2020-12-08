Advertisement

Investigators uncover 82 pounds of methamphetamine in Iowa drug distribution investigation

Source: MGN Online
Source: MGN Online(WTOK)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement in Iowa are investigating a drug distribution case that they say has resulted in the seizure of more than 80 pounds of methamphetamine.

Seven search warrants were served in and around Jefferson, Waterloo and Van Horne that found 82 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 pounds of marijuana, 1.5 pounds of heroin, $28,000 in cash and 2 guns.

The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are all working together on the case along with other drug agencies across Iowa.

No arrests have been made at this time.

