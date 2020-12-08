Advertisement

Insurance complaints related to the derecho increase after i9 Investigation

By Ethan Stein
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - About two weeks after KCRG-TV9′s i9 Investigation, the number of complaints a regulatory state agency received related to the derecho regarding insurance companies increased by 80%.

Chance McElhaney, who is a spokesperson from Iowa Insurance Divison, partially credited i9′s reporting along with other factors, including the weather and time passing. He said the department has received 162 derecho-related complaints as of Monday. The agency received around 90 complaints in November.

Our i9 investigation found that not many people knew about the state agency, which created a disconnect between the number of complaints on social media rather than those received from the state agency.

McElhaney said people can still file a complaint online on the Iowa Insurance Division’s website.

“The Iowa Insurance Division encourages consumers to communicate with their agent and their insurance company as to the status of their claim,” McElhaney said. “If they do not feel they are receiving the coverage their insurance contract promises then they should file an online complaint with the Iowa Insurance Division. Getting their agent involved to aid them in getting questions and concerns addressed is also a recommendation.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Porvair Filtration, a business based in Caribou, have been producing components for ventilators...
Over 300 people reported to have died from COVID-19 in Iowa during past week
Items stolen from the Sleep in Heavenly Peace shed in Jones County.
‘A punch in the gut’: Eastern Iowa organizations report thefts in last several days
Shots fired at FHP trooper's patrol car
Cedar Rapids Police respond to shots-fired call on Northeast side on Saturday night
shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified
Unsolved: Eights years ago today, the bodies of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins were discovered

Latest News

Shaver Road NE, and its bridge over McCloud Run, in Cedar Rapids on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Flood mitigation project at Shaver Road begins
Mount Trashmore in Cedar Rapids.
Mount Trashmore to open temporarily due to nice weather
Marion YMCA
New Marion YMCA announces opening plans
Marion Police officer
Police investigating after multiple reports of vehicle theft in Marion