Insurance complaints related to the derecho increase after i9 Investigation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - About two weeks after KCRG-TV9′s i9 Investigation, the number of complaints a regulatory state agency received related to the derecho regarding insurance companies increased by 80%.

Chance McElhaney, who is a spokesperson from Iowa Insurance Divison, partially credited i9′s reporting along with other factors, including the weather and time passing. He said the department has received 162 derecho-related complaints as of Monday. The agency received around 90 complaints in November.

Our i9 investigation found that not many people knew about the state agency, which created a disconnect between the number of complaints on social media rather than those received from the state agency.

McElhaney said people can still file a complaint online on the Iowa Insurance Division’s website.

“The Iowa Insurance Division encourages consumers to communicate with their agent and their insurance company as to the status of their claim,” McElhaney said. “If they do not feel they are receiving the coverage their insurance contract promises then they should file an online complaint with the Iowa Insurance Division. Getting their agent involved to aid them in getting questions and concerns addressed is also a recommendation.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.