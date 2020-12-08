Advertisement

Former Cyclone Monte Morris agrees to 3-year, $27M extension with Nuggets

Denver Nuggets' Monte Morris (11) plays against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of...
Denver Nuggets' Monte Morris (11) plays against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(Mark J. Terrill | AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By the Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — Guard Monte Morris has agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract extension with Denver Nuggets.

His agent, Ron Shade, confirmed the deal. It’s fully guaranteed with incentives that can move it closer to $9.5 million per year. Morris is coming off a regular season in which he averaged 9 points and 3.5 assists per game.

He played a big role during Denver’s postseason run to the Western Conference finals, where the Nuggets were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers.

