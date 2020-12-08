Advertisement

Flood mitigation project at Shaver Road begins

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first phase of a new flood control project started in Cedar Rapids on Monday.

It involves the bridge for Shaver Road NE over McCloud Run. The work will include the extension and partial demolition of the box culvert under the bridge, as well as utility relocations. Shaver Road will stay open during this phase of the project, with reduced lanes.

Crews are expected to finish this part of the project in May 2021.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Porvair Filtration, a business based in Caribou, have been producing components for ventilators...
Over 300 people reported to have died from COVID-19 in Iowa during past week
Items stolen from the Sleep in Heavenly Peace shed in Jones County.
‘A punch in the gut’: Eastern Iowa organizations report thefts in last several days
Shots fired at FHP trooper's patrol car
Cedar Rapids Police respond to shots-fired call on Northeast side on Saturday night
shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified
Unsolved: Eights years ago today, the bodies of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins were discovered

Latest News

Insurance complaints related to the derecho increase after i9 Investigation
Insurance complaints related to the derecho increase after i9 Investigation
Mount Trashmore in Cedar Rapids.
Mount Trashmore to open temporarily due to nice weather
Marion YMCA
New Marion YMCA announces opening plans
Marion Police officer
Police investigating after multiple reports of vehicle theft in Marion