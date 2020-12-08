Flood mitigation project at Shaver Road begins

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first phase of a new flood control project started in Cedar Rapids on Monday.

It involves the bridge for Shaver Road NE over McCloud Run. The work will include the extension and partial demolition of the box culvert under the bridge, as well as utility relocations. Shaver Road will stay open during this phase of the project, with reduced lanes.

Crews are expected to finish this part of the project in May 2021.

