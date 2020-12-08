Advertisement

Family: Black man shot by Ohio deputy held a sandwich, not a gun

By FARNOUSH AMIRI, Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A U.S. attorney says Justice Department and FBI investigators will review the shooting by an Ohio sheriff’s deputy of a Black man whose family says he was holding a sandwich, not a gun.

The announcement Tuesday by U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers came after the state said it couldn’t investigate because police in Columbus took too long to make their request for assistance. Relatives of shooting victim Casey Goodson Jr. and law enforcement officials give conflicting details about Friday’s shooting.

Authorities say Goodson was shot outside his house. Goodson’s family says he was was shot inside in front of his grandmother and two toddlers.

