Dubuque City Council meets to discuss city’s child care challenges and obstacles

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Tara Roddick with the Child Care Resource & Referral of Northeast Iowa met Monday night with the Dubuque City Council to show council members the importance of affordable quality child care in Dubuque.

Roddick said one of the reasons why child care is important is because a child’s brain is 90% developed by the age of five, so she said it is crucial they give children quality experiences at that age. Aside from that, Roddick said good child care contributes to school readiness and relieves stress on parents.

Roddick added it is important to create quality spaces for childcare, but that child care staff and their needs are often overlooked.

“In the past we would have childcare providers, like at-home providers, who would retire and we would have probably three or four that would replace them,” Roddick said. “And now, when we look at the economy and look at the needs of our providers and needing insurance and needing higher wages, those are some of the barriers that we’re looking at.”

Roddick said child care should be looked at as a community issue, not just an issue for parents with young children.

The meeting was mostly informational, but Roddick said her goal was to get the city council to start thinking about creating more care centers and how to help staff earn more money.

