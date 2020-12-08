Advertisement

Clouds stick around for your Tuesday

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds are once again in place and will stay that way at least for the entire morning. There is some hope for a few pockets of sunshine this afternoon, but that will be too little too late for a whole lot of warming. Plan on highs mainly into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tomorrow, we still expect a mild day with highs into the 50-55 range. Thursday looks nice as well as clouds start to build up later in the day ahead of our next system which should bring us some rain on Friday. Given the storm track, wintry weather is still a potential, especially Friday night into Saturday and there are still several days to sort the details out. The bottom line is that the nice December start will be coming down to reality by the weekend. Have a great day!

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items stolen from the Sleep in Heavenly Peace shed in Jones County.
‘A punch in the gut’: Eastern Iowa organizations report thefts in last several days
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Iowa, state reports additional 35 deaths
Court documents show a 25-year-old St. Charles man is charged with attempted murder in a...
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting near Iowa Statehouse
shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified
Police say on Tuesday, just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Smith...
Woman shot near Iowa Statehouse following pro-Trump rally

Latest News

Clouds are once again in place and will stay that way at least for the entire morning. There is...
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Clouds hold tough
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Clouds and cooler temps today