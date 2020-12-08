Clouds stick around for your Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds are once again in place and will stay that way at least for the entire morning. There is some hope for a few pockets of sunshine this afternoon, but that will be too little too late for a whole lot of warming. Plan on highs mainly into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tomorrow, we still expect a mild day with highs into the 50-55 range. Thursday looks nice as well as clouds start to build up later in the day ahead of our next system which should bring us some rain on Friday. Given the storm track, wintry weather is still a potential, especially Friday night into Saturday and there are still several days to sort the details out. The bottom line is that the nice December start will be coming down to reality by the weekend. Have a great day!

