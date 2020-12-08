Advertisement

Clouds start to break up this afternoon

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds will continue to hang on through the early afternoon hours, with some possible clearing right before sunset tonight. This may push temperatures up a few degrees, but expect highs generally in the 30s and low 40s today.

Partly cloudy overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 20 and low 30s. The sun will return tomorrow. Well above-average temperatures expected in the low to mid-50s throughout the day. Thursday looks to be fairly similar, with highs again in the 50s.

Our next system will push through on Friday and Saturday, which brings the chance of rain and snow. We will continue to monitor the system over the coming days.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items stolen from the Sleep in Heavenly Peace shed in Jones County.
‘A punch in the gut’: Eastern Iowa organizations report thefts in last several days
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Iowa, state reports additional 35 deaths
Court documents show a 25-year-old St. Charles man is charged with attempted murder in a...
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting near Iowa Statehouse
shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified
Police say on Tuesday, just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Smith...
Woman shot near Iowa Statehouse following pro-Trump rally

Latest News

Clouds will continue to hang on through the early afternoon hours, with some possible clearing...
First Alert Forecast
Clouds are once again in place and will stay that way at least for the entire morning. There is...
Clouds stick around for your Tuesday
Clouds are once again in place and will stay that way at least for the entire morning. There is...
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Clouds hold tough