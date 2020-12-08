Clouds start to break up this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds will continue to hang on through the early afternoon hours, with some possible clearing right before sunset tonight. This may push temperatures up a few degrees, but expect highs generally in the 30s and low 40s today.

Partly cloudy overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 20 and low 30s. The sun will return tomorrow. Well above-average temperatures expected in the low to mid-50s throughout the day. Thursday looks to be fairly similar, with highs again in the 50s.

Our next system will push through on Friday and Saturday, which brings the chance of rain and snow. We will continue to monitor the system over the coming days.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.